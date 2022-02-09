ZALESKI — Zaleski Mayor Mike Amerine on Monday said he plans to resign from his position at the next Zaleski Village Council meeting, which has yet to be scheduled.
Amerine, who took office in 2020, said he decided to resign due to his job at Shelly & Sands in Columbus often overlapping with meeting times for Zaleski Village Council, frequently leaving Council President Tosa Bromey as acting mayor during council meetings.
“I pretty much lived up there (Columbus) all summer, so I couldn’t get back down here for the meetings,” Amerine said. “I just couldn’t get my mayoral duties done.”
Amerine said he worked night shifts for four months, and couldn’t ask for time off because he was still new.
One aspect about being mayor Amerine said he’ll miss most is simply helping the town. He claimed that the previous administration led by former Mayor Craig Walkerow left the village in a “financial mess.” Zaleski’s sewer and water systems also proved to be more than the village could afford, Amerine said.
“I was really hoping to get us out of this situation,” Amerine added. “The hope was to financially get us back to where we need to be.”
In 2020, Amerine told The Courier that he ran for mayor because he wanted to see his home flourish. He had hoped to bring a convenience store or gas station to the village, and cited the tourism traffic to the nearby Lake Hope as a potential draw for business.
He still plans to continue to help the village and attract a store or gas station after officially resigning, as he and his wife both own properties in the village that could serve as suitable locations, he said.
“We’re four miles away from Lake Hope, and they’re doing pretty much 300,000 to a million people a season,” Amerine said. “That will support a store, Family Dollar, Dollar General, a gas station. The market is here.”
He noted however, that business would slow down during the offseason, but added that Zaleski previously supported two stores for over 30 years.
“Right now, we are just a small village with nothing and a sewer system that we shouldn’t have ever built in the first place.”
Amerine made note of some accomplishments made during his administration, which included repairs for the village’s water system. Some of the village’s main water lines were replaced, but other old, outdated lines still await repairs, he said.
Under Ohio law, Bromey will become the village’s mayor, leaving another vacancy on council. Amerine said the village is in good hands with Bromey as mayor, and praised both her and the council’s work.
“She’s done well for me not being there the whole summer,” he said, adding that the council has also done a good job during his administration.
“I just hope they think my input is still valuable, and I can still help them get things going back in a positive manner,” Amerine said. “Hopefully we can get things going again and hopefully get this community thriving again.”
