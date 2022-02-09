ZALESKI — This November, Vinton County Commissioner Tim Eberts, a Republican, will face a challenger for his seat in Lynn Herrold, a Democrat.
Herrold, who previously worked as the county’s election board director for 11 years, said her time at the board made her interested in public service. If elected, Herrold would be the first woman to serve as a Vinton County commissioner. She said she’s aware of a few other women who had ran for a seat on the commission, albeit unsuccessfully.
This is her first time running for public office, though she has served over 20 years as a member of the Democratic party’s central committee in Vinton County, even after her tenure on the Board of Elections. Several factors influenced her decision to leave the election board, but she said one of the biggest reasons why is because board members cannot run for public office.
Her goals include attracting businesses to the county, providing reliable water access to underserved residents and raising salaries for first responders and election board employees.
“It just blows my mind what the sheriff’s office makes, what the EMS makes,” she said. “These are people that deserve more, and I just can’t understand why they aren’t looked at and say ‘you do deserve more, let’s see what we can do.’”
“Everybody needs a little bit more money, because in today’s world, it is so hard to live on minimum wage,” she said.
A Zaleski native, she knows she faces a tough battle in a county that historically votes Republican, but said she looks forward to the challenge.
Speaking on her qualifications for a commission seat, she felt that her time on the election board has prepared her for the challenges of being a commissioner.
“If I could do that job, I know I can do just about anything, because that job consumes you,” she said. “I would be just as qualified as anyone else.”
Eberts, who currently serves as president of the commission, said Herrold is a kind person and added he has no issues with anyone running for his seat.
“Anybody has a chance to run for it in the county, so I don’t have a problem with it,” Eberts said.
Eberts added that Herrold always did good work at the Board of Elections, and further said he’s not one to speak ill of people who run against him.
“I try not to have no politics involved in this office,” he said. “We do what we have to do and do the best for the county that we can do.”
Herrold echoed that sentiment.
“I just want to do something to help, cause the way things are today with this COVID and everything else, it has just alienated people from each other, because you can’t socialize anymore hardly,” she said.
