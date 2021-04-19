The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of March 2021.
March 2
Ronald Coley III, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sierra Macmaster, of Wellston.
March 8
Jerrod Jenkins, of Coalton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Traci Jenkins, of Wellston.
March 10
Franklin Jarvis, of Vinton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Debra Jarvis, of Hamden.
March 12
Terry Evans, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deanna Evans, of Cincinnati.
AJA Hampton, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Hampton, of Middletown.
Joshua Fields, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Fields, of Cincinnati.
March 18
Vincent Napier, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eugenia Napier, of Brookville.
Amber Vinning, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tina Vinning, of Wellston.
March 23
Matthew Milliken, of Vinton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Mary Milliken, of Wellston.
Timothy Ousley, Sr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Mary Beth Ousley, of Wellston.
March 29
Sarah Miller, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Erik Miller, of Jackson.
Timothy Estes, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Gilbert, of Lebanon.
Harpreet Kaur, of Liberty Township, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gurnek Singh, of Liberty Township.
Donald Manning, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Etta Manning, of Middletown.
Sharon Jones, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Calvin Jones, of Cincinnati.
Jamie Jamison, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Donald Jamison, of Hamilton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.