The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of March 2021.

March 2

Ronald Coley III, of Wellston, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sierra Macmaster, of Wellston.

March 8

Jerrod Jenkins, of Coalton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Traci Jenkins, of Wellston.

March 10 

Franklin Jarvis, of Vinton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Debra Jarvis, of Hamden.

March 12

Terry Evans, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Deanna Evans, of Cincinnati.

AJA Hampton, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Hampton, of Middletown.

Joshua Fields, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Fields, of Cincinnati.

March 18

Vincent Napier, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Eugenia Napier, of Brookville.

Amber Vinning, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tina Vinning, of Wellston.

March 23

Matthew Milliken, of Vinton, was granted a divorce of marriage from Mary Milliken, of Wellston.

Timothy Ousley, Sr., of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Mary Beth Ousley, of Wellston.

March 29

Sarah Miller, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Erik Miller, of Jackson.

Timothy Estes, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amanda Gilbert, of Lebanon.

Harpreet Kaur, of Liberty Township, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Gurnek Singh, of Liberty Township.

Donald Manning, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Etta Manning, of Middletown.

Sharon Jones, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Calvin Jones, of Cincinnati.

Jamie Jamison, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Donald Jamison, of Hamilton.

