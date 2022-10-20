JACKSON COUNTY: ODOT Construction Update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County in the days ahead. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com
NEW* East Broadway Street Resurfacing — Work is set to begin on October 17 for a resurfacing project along East Broadway Street in the City of Jackson. The project will perform full-depth pavement repairs along East Broadway Street between S.R. 93 and U.S. 35 this fall. Following completion of the full-depth repairs, crews will return in the spring to resurface the road. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5:30 PM, Mon — Fri. Traffic will be maintained in one lane during work hours using flaggers. Estimated completion: Spring 2023
S.R. 93/S.R. 139 Resurfacing — A project began on August 31 that will resurface portions of S.R. 93 and S.R. 139 inside the city of Jackson. The project will resurface S.R. 139 between South Street and Main Street, and S.R. 93 between Ralph Street and Lady Avenue. Work will occur Nightly from 8 PM — 6 AM, Mon — Fri, with traffic maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
North High Street Bridge Replacement — Work has begun on a project to replace the bridge on North High Street between Wood Avenue and Main Street in the city of Jackson as of July 18. North High Street will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Main Street, Bridge Street, Chillicothe Street, and Wood Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 93 Signal Upgrade — Work has begun on a project to upgrade signal equipment at multiple intersections along S.R. 93 in the city of Jackson as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 4 PM, Mon — Fri. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction, but impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary lane closures, as well as the use of flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
U.S. 35 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 327 and Centerville Road as of May 16. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout construction. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work has begun as of April 4 on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 279 Resurfacing — This project covers S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work will be performed using temporary lane closures with flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 788 Resurfacing — Project will resurface S.R. 788 between S.R. 93 and Fairgreens Road. Principal construction on this project has been completed. Remaining work will be performed using temporary lane closures with flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.