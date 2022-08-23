CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update
North High Street Bridge Replacement — Work has begun on a project to replace the bridge on North High Street between Wood Avenue and Main Street in the city of Jackson as of July 18. North High Street will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Main Street, Bridge Street, Chillicothe Street, and Wood Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 93 Signal Upgrade — Work has begun on a project to upgrade signal equipment at multiple intersections along S.R. 93 in the city of Jackson as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 4 PM, Mon — Fri. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction, but impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary lane closures, as well as the use of flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 32 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 32 between Five Points Road and the Pike County Line as of July 23. S.R. 32 is reduced to one lane in each direction for this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
U.S. 35 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 327 and Centerville Road as of May 16. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
S.R. 279 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a project to resurface part of S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5 PM, with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
S.R. 788 Resurfacing — Project will resurface S.R. 788 between S.R. 93 and Fairgreens Road. Work will occur daily from 7 AM — 5 PM, Mon — Fri. During work hours, S.R. 788 will be reduced to one lane with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area — Work has begun on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road as of April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project’s duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
