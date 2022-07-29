JACKSON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Jackson County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
Per Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller, Chillicothe Pike will be closed at Christian Life Academy for a pipe replacement project starting Friday, August 5. Traffic will be able to access CLA from the town side. The closing should last approximately two weeks. This project is being completed in preparation for paving Chillicothe Pike later this year and being funded with the ARPA funding that was approved by the ARPA committee and the Jackson County Commissioners.
Also, Camba Road (County Road 15) will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 for a bridge project located right beside the Franklin Township Trustee’s building and overtop of the Ohio South Central Railroad. This project will take approximately two months to complete depending on the weather. The Camba Road and Franklin Valley Road (County Road 13) intersection west of the bridge site will be closed starting approximately August 22, 2022, for construction purposes as well. This project is being funded with a grant received through the Ohio Public Works Commission.
North High Street Bridge Replacement - Work has begun on a project to replace the bridge on North High Street between Wood Avenue and Main Street in the city of Jackson as of July 18. North High Street will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via Main Street, Bridge Street, Chillicothe Street, and Wood Avenue. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 93 Signal Upgrade - Work has begun on a project to upgrade signal equipment at multiple intersections along S.R. 93 in the city of Jackson as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 AM - 4 PM, Mon - Fri. Traffic will be maintained throughout construction, but impacts may include shoulder closures and temporary lane closures, as well as the use of flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
UPDATED* S.R. 32 Resurfacing - Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 32 between Five Points Road and the Pike County Line as of July 23. S.R. 32 is reduced to one lane in each direction for this construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
U.S. 35 Resurfacing - Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between S.R. 327 and Centerville Road as of May 16. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
S.R. 279 Resurfacing - Work has begun on a project to resurface part of S.R. 279 between the intersection with S.R. 139 to the intersection with S.R. 93. Work will occur daily from 7 AM - 5 PM, with traffic maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
U.S. 35 Safety Improvements at Cain Road Rest Area - Work has begun on a project to improve safety on U.S. 35 near the Jackson County Rest Area and the intersection at Cain Road as of April 4. Traffic on U.S. 35 will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction, and two lanes of traffic on Cain Road will be maintained. The rest area will be closed for the project's duration, motorists are advised to adjust travel plans to utilize the U.S. 35 rest area in Gallia County, or other suitable stops along U.S. 35 in Jackson County. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
