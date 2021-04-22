The following couples filed for a marriage license in Jackson County Probate Court during the month of March 2021.
March 1
Robert Lambert, Jr., 28, to Jamie Mayhew, 34, both of Oak Hill.
March 5
Micah Brown, 36, to Erica Walter, 40, both of Jackson.
Jeffrey Music, 59, of Jackson, to Tammy Edge, 58, of Minford.
March 10
Matthew Fraley, 27, to Lindsey Bicknell, 27, both of Jackson.
March 16
Charles Hudson, 64, to Angela Hales, 47, both of Wellston.
March 18
Joseph Simmering, 24, to Tess Remy-Detty, 24, both of Jackson.
March 26
Jeffery Richardson, Jr. to Chanda Johnson, 36, both of Jackson.
March 29
Paul Robinson, 32, to Katherine Kelly, 28, both of Wellston.
Louis Shope, 33, to Mary Zinn, 28, both of Jackson.
March 31
Brandon Massie, 35, to April Ousley, 35, both of Jackson.
