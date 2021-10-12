The Vinton County Emergency Management Agency is announcing Outdoor Siren Testing to be done on Oct. 25 starting at noon. If you have any question about this or any issues dealing with Emergency Management in Vinton County, please contact my office at 1-740-596-3524. Thanks for your time on this issue.

Bill Faught, Vinton County EMA Director

