CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project in Jackson County.
JAC-SR 327-3.82 (PID: 114323) - It is proposed to replace the structure on SR 327 at the 3.82 mile mark, between Pattonsville Road and Keystone Furnace Road in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Milton Township.
The existing structure was built in 1966.
The project will not require new right-of-way.
No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.
The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The state detour will be S.R. 327 to U.S. 35 to S.R. 32 to S.R. 327. The state detour is approximately 11.0 miles.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% Local. The environmental commitment date is 9/30/2023. The project is currently expected to be awarded 2/20/2023.
Written comments should be submitted by September 21, 2022, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
