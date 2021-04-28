1. The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the McArthur United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone looking to donate can call 1-800-733-2767 or on the Red Cross website.

2. Lance Montgomery and Lydia Nichols were crowned as Vinton County High Schools Prom King and Queen.

3. May 4 is recognized as Intergalactic Star Wars Day. The Courier would like to wish to our readers that the force be with you.

