1. The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the McArthur United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anyone looking to donate can call 1-800-733-2767 or on the Red Cross website.
2. Lance Montgomery and Lydia Nichols were crowned as Vinton County High Schools Prom King and Queen.
3. May 4 is recognized as Intergalactic Star Wars Day. The Courier would like to wish to our readers that the force be with you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.