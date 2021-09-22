1. The 80th Annual Jackson Apple Festival is well underway. The festival officially opened Tuesday, Sept. 21 and will run through Saturday, Sept. 25.
2. The Vinton County Vikings beat the Athens Bulldogs 50-21 on Friday. The game was the first since 2017 that the Vikings put up 50 points or more in a game.
3. The Vinton County Airshow takes flight Sunday, Sept. 26 at the Vinton County airport. The Pilots and Boosters Association will host a barbecue chicken dinner during the event. Admission is free, but the Pilots and Boosters ask for a $10 parking donation.
