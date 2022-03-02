1. The Vinton County Health Department on Monday reported one additional COVID-19 death in the county, bringing the total up to 55. Active cases also dropped from 20 to 14 in the past week; zero hospitalizations were reported.
2. The Vinton County Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the district’s new masking policy. Be sure to check our website for the full story!
3. The Harrison Twp. Vol. Fire Department’s 7th annual “Touch a Truck” event is officially scheduled for Sept. 17. Though still months away, the event will feature a silent auction, a firefighter water ball challenge and door prizes.
