1. Meeting Notice. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners will not have a meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. The commissioner’s first meeting of the new year will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. The meetings are open to the public.
2. Year In Review. Look for stories featuring The Courier’s pick of top stories from each month of 2021 in the first edition (Jan. 5, 2022) of the new year, and watch for a list of top headlines from 2021 as well.
3. On this day in history, the United States Congress approved the annexation of the Republic of Texas, allowing Texas to become the 28th state. The action would soon spark a war with Mexico, as some of the territory in Texas was disputed.
