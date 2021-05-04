1. The Jackson Band Boosters will be holding a Veal Fundraiser on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Alumni Stadium. The cost of each veal will be $5. No need to get out of your car, just park in the designated spaces, and “car hops” will serve you. Also, Kona Ice of Athens will be available for purchase too. Proceeds benefit the Jackson City Schools Band.
2. The Wellston High School (WHS) Prom was held Saturday, May 1, with a theme of “A Starry Night.” Cordell Rubio was named WHS Prom King, while Halle Martin was named WHS Prom Queen
3. The 36th Annual Wild Turkey Festival is set to begin starting Thursday, May 6 at 5 p.m. This will be the first festival held in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in March of 2020. A full schedule is available inside on the Vinton County page.
