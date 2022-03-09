1. Spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 at 2 a.m. Be sure to set your clocks forward one hour.

2. On this day in history, Adam Smith published his magnum opus, “The Wealth of Nations” in 1776.

3. The Vinton County Health Department will hold a Covid-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, April 2. It will be offering J&J, Moderna, and Pfizer (for both children and adults). Boosters are available as well. Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment.

