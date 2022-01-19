1. Hamden Village Council again postponed its first regular meeting of the year, originally scheduled for Jan. 10 and rescheduled to Jan. 17. The meeting has not been rescheduled as of publication.

2. The Cincinnati Bengals ended its 31 year winless playoff drought after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. They advance to the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, which is coming off a bye week after securing the top seed in the AFC.

3. The Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services will be temporarily closing its lobby and suspending walk-in appointments through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 due to the continued influx of COVID-19 cases. Customers may continue to access online services; as well as, virtual/phone appointments when needed.

