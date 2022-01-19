1. Hamden Village Council again postponed its first regular meeting of the year, originally scheduled for Jan. 10 and rescheduled to Jan. 17. The meeting has not been rescheduled as of publication.
2. The Cincinnati Bengals ended its 31 year winless playoff drought after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium. They advance to the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, which is coming off a bye week after securing the top seed in the AFC.
3. The Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services will be temporarily closing its lobby and suspending walk-in appointments through Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 due to the continued influx of COVID-19 cases. Customers may continue to access online services; as well as, virtual/phone appointments when needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.