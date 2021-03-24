1. Jackson County proclaimed Monday March 22 to Friday March 26 as National Agriculture Week to honor and thank farmers for their hard work feeding Americans.

2. Vaccines will be open to all Ohioans 16 and older beginning Monday, March 29. Minors will still need permission from parents or guardians to receive theirs according to Governor Mike DeWine. 

3.Governor Mike DeWine vetoed Senate Bill 22 stating that it was unconstitutional and not compatible with the separation of powers. The bills goal was to limit the powers of the state government and their ability to place health orders.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments