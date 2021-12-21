1. The omicron strain is now the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S., making up 73% of new U.S. cases last week, according to data released by the CDC on Monday.

2. The Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will hold the 2022 organizational and regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande, Wood Hall, Room 131. Call 740-245-0593 for more details.

3. On this day in history, in 1882, Thomas Edison created the first string of Christmas tree lights.

