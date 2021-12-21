1. The omicron strain is now the most dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S., making up 73% of new U.S. cases last week, according to data released by the CDC on Monday.
2. The Gallia-Vinton Educational Service Center (ESC) Governing Board will hold the 2022 organizational and regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande, Wood Hall, Room 131. Call 740-245-0593 for more details.
3. On this day in history, in 1882, Thomas Edison created the first string of Christmas tree lights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.