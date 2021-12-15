1. The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Ohio. Two adult males from Central Ohio tested positive for the variant on Dec. 7, according to the Ohio Health Department. The Vinton County Health Department on Monday reported 52 active COVID cases in the county, four hospitalizations and four deaths.

2. The American Red Cross is assisting families impacted by major tornado in Western Kentucky. You can help people affected by this disaster and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

3. On this day in history, the U.S. Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791.

