1. The Omicron COVID-19 variant has been detected in Ohio. Two adult males from Central Ohio tested positive for the variant on Dec. 7, according to the Ohio Health Department. The Vinton County Health Department on Monday reported 52 active COVID cases in the county, four hospitalizations and four deaths.
2. The American Red Cross is assisting families impacted by major tornado in Western Kentucky. You can help people affected by this disaster and countless other crises by making a gift to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
3. On this day in history, the U.S. Bill of Rights was ratified in 1791.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.