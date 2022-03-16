1. The Vinton County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, April 2. It will be offering J&J, Moderna and Pfizer (for both children and adults). Boosters are available as well. Call 740-596-5233 to schedule an appointment.
2. On this day in history, in 2014, Crimea voted to secede from Ukraine and join Russia in a referendum condemned by the international community for being illegitimate. The territory was later annexed by Russia.
3. Courier Sports Editor Brock Netter and Courier Editor Will Meyer will be leaving The Courier on Thursday, March 17. Netter joined The Courier in 2019 and split his time between four school districts in two counties. Meyer joined in July 2021 and was the sole reporter for Vinton County.
