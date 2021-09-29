1. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election. Be sure to check your local Board of Elections for information about registration and polling places.
2. The Jackson Apple Festival wrapped up Saturday. Check pages A4, A5 and and A7 for contest results, photos and more!
3. The Vikings and Ironmen both shut out their opponents on the gridiron Friday. For additional scores and stats, be sure to check out this edition’s weekly roundup.
