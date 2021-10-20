1. Candidate profiles! Be sure to check page B4 for profiles on candidates running for a seat on the Jackson City School Board of Education.

2. The Vinton County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 18 was canceled due to a lack of quorum. The meeting has yet to be rescheduled.

3. A community outreach mobile unit will be providing free testing and treatment for Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV and sexually transmitted infections on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Integrated Services office in McArthur, Ohio. No appointment or insurance is necessary. Free transportation can be scheduled with Quest Express, Care-a-lot or A.T.Hoy transportation companies for those who do not have insurance or Medicaid covered medical transportation.

