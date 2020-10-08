ZALESKI — A Columbus bicyclist was injured Wednesday following a collision with a car near Lake Hope.

The Jackson Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash in the Lake Hope Park Region involving a motorist and a bicyclist.

Elizabeth Clerkin, 68, of Oberlin, was traveling west on Lodge Road in her 2018 Honda CR-V.

Wesley Arnold, 32, of Columbus, was traveling east on Lodge Road when he lost control of his bicycle in a curve. Arnold laid down his bike then slid across the center line and into the left side of Clerkin's vehicle.

Arnold sustained a heavy laceration to his forehead and was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by a medical helicopter. Clerkin was uninjured.

Other agencies on scene included the Ohio Department of natural Resources Enforcement Division and the Vinton County Emergency Medical Services.

No charges were filed and the crash remains under investigation.

