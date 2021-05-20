LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Big Run Road (Township Road 230) in Liberty Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project starting on Monday, May 24, 2021. The bridge is located about a mile south of Big Rock Road and should be closed for approximately six to eight weeks depending on the weather.

