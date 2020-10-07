HAMILTON TWP. — Jackson County Engineer Melissa Miller is reporting that a bridge on Monroe Hollow Road (County Road 17) in Hamilton Township is now closed due to failure of the bridge beams. The bridge is just east of State Route 279. This bridge will be closed for an extended period of time due to a lack of funding to replace it.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments