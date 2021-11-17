JACKSON — The Jackson County Economic Development Partnership is proud to team up with University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College in hosting a business roundtable on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. The roundtable will feature Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. The event will take place at the Rio Grande Community College Jackson Center located at 980 Main St. in Jackson. Meet LaRose and ask questions, discuss economic development, and share your ideas of how to make Ohio a better place to do business.

