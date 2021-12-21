Christmas Eve is Friday, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day is Saturday, Dec. 25. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed select days in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
All Coalton Village Offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24 and will re-open on Monday, Dec. 27, at noon. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Rumpke will pick up trash on its normal schedule.
City of Jackson
All City of Jackson Offices/Departments will be closed beginning at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23, and closed Friday, Dec. 24, and will re-open on Monday, Dec. 27. Garbage pickup will remain the same for Thursday (Dec. 23), however, Friday’s (Dec. 24) route will be collected on Monday (Dec. 27) along with Monday’s regular routes.
Village of Oak Hill
All Oak Hill Village Offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, and will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24, and will re-open on Monday, Dec. 27. Thursday’s (Dec. 23) garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec. 22; Friday’s (Dec. 24) route will be picked up on the following Monday (Dec. 27).
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 27, and will re-open on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Due to the holiday, the Jackson County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 8:30 a.m., instead of Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.