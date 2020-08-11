JACKSON — The City of Jackson has announced that there will be a "Citizens for Jackson" information and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in the Jackson City Council Chambers. Themes: "promote our city, celebrate the utility rate cuts, fix up and clean up our town, support our police, and be part of the positive change.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments