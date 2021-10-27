JACKSON — The City of Jackson will start taking work orders for leaf pick up starting Nov. 1, 2021 through Dec. 10, 2021. Call the City of Jackson Utility Office at 740-286-4419 to have a work order made for the address for pick up. All leaf piles are to be at curbside. Piles must be free of branches, stick, and trash. Crews will start on Nov. 1 and schedule pickups by work order.
