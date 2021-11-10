WELLSTON — The City of Wellston is now offering free leaf pickup. Here are the requirements: Leaves must be placed in clear plastic bags (33-gallon or less); no trash will be permitted in these bags; leaf bags can be placed directly on the curb if there is no room in your garbage can. Leaves will be picked up, along with your garbage, on your regularly scheduled trash days.

