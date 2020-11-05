WELLSTON — The City of Wellston will be offering free leaf pick up from Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20. All garbage customers should have their leaves in bags separate from garbage on the same day as their normal garbage pickup. The city ask that leaf bags are out the night before. A separate truck will collected leaves at no charge, any bags with garbage and leaves will be charged the normal extra garbage bag rate. All bags collected after Nov. 20, will be subject to the normal extra bag charge. The city asked that residents do not blow or rake leaves into the streets as they can clog storm drains.
