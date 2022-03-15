JACKSON — Hardscrapple Road (Township Road 190) in Coal Township will be closed starting Monday, March 14, 2022, for a bridge replacement project. The closing is just south of Ed Davis Road (County Road 86) and the closing will last approximately two to three weeks depending on the weather.

