COALTON — Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken has announced that day of the week for Coalton Village Council meetings will be changing in 2022, with the council no longer meeting on Mondays. The first council meeting of the new year will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Then going forward, council meetings will be held on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The meetings are held in the Coalton Village Building, and meetings are open to the public.

