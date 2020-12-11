JACKSON — Winter doesn’t official begin until Monday, Dec. 21, but locally temperatures continue to drop forcing Jackson County residents to kick their furnaces on.
Columbia Gas of Ohio Communications Manager Dave Rau tells The Courier that there have been several incidents around the state where individuals have been sickened by carbon monoxide (CO) produced by their furnace and even their gas hot water heaters.
Below are tips to avoid and prepare your home against CO:
Have qualified professionals install natural gas applianc
- es to make sure they’re properly connected. Never attempt this yourself.
- Heating systems should be clean, properly vented and checked regularly by a qualified professional, including cleaning or replacing your furnace filter regularly and cleaning your chimney and flue.
- Know the symptoms of CO poisoning and ensure your home has properly installed CO detectors on every level of your property and in every room where someone sleeps
- Never install a furnace where someone sleeps. Hire a qualified professional to ensure your equipment is properly vented and adjusted for an adequate supply of fresh air for safe and efficient combustion.
- Never use a stove or oven as a source of heat. Ovens should only be operated with the door closed.
- Regularly test your carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries and/or detectors as needed. Ensure your home has properly installed CO detectors on every level of your property and in every room where someone sleeps.
For more information on carbon monoxide safety, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/CO.
