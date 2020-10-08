Columbis Day is Monday, Oct. 12. The following entities in Jackson and Vinton Counties will be closed in observance of that holiday.
Village of Coalton
- The Coalton Village Office will be closed. The village office will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Friday per normal.
City of Jackson
- All Jackson City Offices will be closed. All city offices will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Monday’s garbage will not be picked up on Monday; it will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of your scheduled pick-up.
Jackson County
- All Jackson County government offices will be closed. The offices will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 13. The Jackson County Commissioners have decided to cancel its meeting for that week.
Vinton County
Vinton County Local Schools will be closed on Oct. 12.
