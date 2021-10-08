Columbus Day is Monday, Oct. 11. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Village of Coalton

The Coalton Village Office will be closed. The village office will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The holiday doesn’t affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Friday as usual.

City of Jackson

The Jackson City Offices will all be closed. All city offices will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Monday’s garbage will not be picked up on Monday; it will be picked up on Tuesday, along with Tuesday’s normal pick-up. All garbage is to be at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed. The offices will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The Jackson County Commissioners meeting will be postponed by one day. The meeting is set for Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 a.m.

