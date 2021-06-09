WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert replacement on S.R. 327 in Jackson County.
JAC-SR 327-12.95 (PID: 109577) - It is proposed to replace the structure on S.R. 327 at the 12.95 mile mark in Jackson County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Washington Township.
The existing structure is an 90” x 60” corrugated metal pipe (CMP). The new structure will be a 60” Type A conduit with half height headwalls.
No new right-of-way will be required for the project. No homes or businesses will be removed by the project. The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project.
The state detour will be SR 327 to SR 93 to SR 683 to US 50 to SR 327. The state detour is approximately 20 miles.
The local detour will be SR 327 to CR 35 (Roy Rd.) to CR 34 (Finley Chapel Rd.) to CR 43 (Glenn Neil Rd.) to SR 327. The local detour is approximately 5.6 miles.
The funding for the project is 80 percent federal and 20 percent state. The environmental commitment date is July 1, 2021.The project is currently expected to be awarded April 25, 2022.
Written comments should be submitted by June 14, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.