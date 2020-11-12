One lane of SR 93 is closed between Frazee Lane (Township Road 5) and Meeksville Road (Township Road 7) for a landslide repair project. There are temporary traffic signals and a 10 foot width restriction in place.
The repairs are expected to be completed toward the end of the month.
For more information on the project, visit www.ohgo.com.
