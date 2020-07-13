The State Controlling Board approved the release of coronavirus relief aid to support local schools preparing for the start of the upcoming school year.
Vinton County Local Schools will receive $169,320 under the plan approved by the State Controlling Board.
The board also approved $200 million to support Ohio’s colleges and universities, as well as aid for rural hospitals, including several in Southeast Ohio.
“Local schools and hospitals have a critical role in our community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said State Representative Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville). “This funding is important to help support those local efforts.”
The board’s action today released $100 million for Ohio’s K-12 schools.
The aid is being distributed based on enrollment, with additional funding to support students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students, as well as transportation obligations.
According to the Ohio Office of Budget and Management, the federal coronavirus relief aid can be used for a variety of needs, including protective equipment, cleaning and sanitation, and remote learning.
Also Monday, the State Controlling Board approved funding to help rural hospitals. Area hospitals receiving aid under the plan include O’Bleness, Marietta Memorial and Holzer.
