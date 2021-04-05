JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations free of charge on April 8, and April 13.

The clinic on Thursday, April 8, will be held from 2-7 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson. First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer available for anyone 16 years old and up. Citizens due for their second dose this week should plan to come to this clinic.  

There will be an vaccine clinic at the Jackson High School Fieldhouse, Tuesday April 13, from 3-7 p.m. This clinic is focused on anyone 16 years old and older who has not received their first dose yet.

Important notes to students: To be immunized, sixteen and seventeen year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian or by another adult who has brought a signed note from their parent or guardian. Once someone is fully immunized, they will not be required to quarantine after exposures to COVID-19 and therefore will not need to miss school, sports, or other activities.

All COVID shots are available on a walk-in basis and are free of charge.

Additional clinics will be scheduled at the high school in four weeks to provide second doses, so please watch for updates from the schools and local news media.

