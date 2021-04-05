JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations free of charge on April 8.

The POD (point of dispensing) clinic will all be held at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.

The clinic will be on Thursday, April 8, from 2-7 p.m. First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer available for anyone 16 years old and up. Citizens due for their second dose this week should plan to come to this clinic.

