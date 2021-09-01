Deputies from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a county spanning pursuit of a reckless driver Friday on U.S. Highway 50 that ended in a foot pursuit.
Initially, deputies responded to a call of a reckless driver on U.S. Highway 50 heading toward Ross County, but they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Later, deputies returned to the area after the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol advised that they were in pursuit of the vehicle heading back toward Vinton County on U.S. 50.
Vinton County Deputies intercepted the vehicle on U.S. Highway 50 where the vehicle nearly collided with a cruiser in a sharp curve on the roadway. Vinton County Deputies then pursued the vehicle toward McArthur and later toward Athens, where the vehicle was observed swerving at oncoming traffic and running multiple vehicles off of the roadway.
The pursuit ended after the vehicle blew a tire and lost control after striking a spike trap deployed by a Meigs County Sheriff’s deputy near School Lot Road
Following a foot chase, the suspect, Austin Daugherty, 30, of Logan was transported to SEORJ. Multiple charges are expected to be filed on Daugherty in multiple counties, according to a press release.
No injuries were reported during the chase. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Department asks that individuals whose vehicles were run off the roadway report the incident to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the McArthur Police Department for their assistance.
