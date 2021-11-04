JACKSON — The Board for the David Brooks Jones Endowment for the Arts Fund is scheduled to meet Monday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Jackson Memorial Building. Letters of Interest and Request for Funds can be turned in at the City Administration Offices (145 Broadway Street, Jackson) or emailing to cityadministration@jacksonohio.us. The public is welcome to attend.

