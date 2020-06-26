The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of their marriage in Jackson County during the month of May 2020.

May 4

  • Crystal Buckner, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution from Daman Huston.
  • Andrea Wright, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution from Michael Wright, of New Carlisle.
  • Charles Scheid, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution from April Scheid, of Middletown.
  • Barry McDonald, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution from Angela McDonald, of Middletown.

May 12

  • Jeremiah Dunn, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce from Rebecca Dunn, of Oak Hill.

May 18

Michael Leach, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Kayla Leach, of Jackson.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments