The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of their marriage in Jackson County during the month of May 2020.
May 4
- Crystal Buckner, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution from Daman Huston.
- Andrea Wright, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution from Michael Wright, of New Carlisle.
- Charles Scheid, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution from April Scheid, of Middletown.
- Barry McDonald, of Franklin, was granted a dissolution from Angela McDonald, of Middletown.
May 12
- Jeremiah Dunn, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce from Rebecca Dunn, of Oak Hill.
May 18
Michael Leach, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Kayla Leach, of Jackson.
