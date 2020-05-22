The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of their marriage in Jackson County during the month of April 2020.
April 28
- Michelle Brown, of Trenton, was granted a dissolution from Geoff Brown, of Trenton.
- Christine Hubin, of Vandalia, was granted a dissolution from Mathueu Hubin, of Middletown.
- Steven Ramsey, of Louisville, Kentucky, was granted a dissolution from Sarah Rampleman, of Cincinnati.
April 30
Linda Baker, of Wellston, was granted a divorce from Johnny Baker, of Wellston.
