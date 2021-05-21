The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of April 2021.

April 6

John Fulton, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kristyl Fulton, of Jackson.

Corrina Farleign, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Danny Farleigh, Jr., of Wrenshall, M.N.

April 12

Gregory Diviak, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Byong Cho, Chungcheongham-Do, South Korea.

Jamie Moore, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christine Moore, of Cincinnati.

April 19

Amie McDonald, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Stephen McDonald, of Jackson.

April 20

Swanajia Mahle, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andrew Mahle, of Jackson.

April 30

Heather Flaig, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rodney Flaig, of Cincinnati.

Sarah Rinehart, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Rinehart, of Middletown.

Emery Wells, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Patricia Wells, of Cincinnati.

Justin Santmire, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lillian Santmire, of Middletown.

Misty Mackey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nathan Mackey, of Hamilton.

