The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of April 2021.
April 6
John Fulton, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Kristyl Fulton, of Jackson.
Corrina Farleign, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Danny Farleigh, Jr., of Wrenshall, M.N.
April 12
Gregory Diviak, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Byong Cho, Chungcheongham-Do, South Korea.
Jamie Moore, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christine Moore, of Cincinnati.
April 19
Amie McDonald, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Stephen McDonald, of Jackson.
April 20
Swanajia Mahle, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Andrew Mahle, of Jackson.
April 30
Heather Flaig, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Rodney Flaig, of Cincinnati.
Sarah Rinehart, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michael Rinehart, of Middletown.
Emery Wells, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Patricia Wells, of Cincinnati.
Justin Santmire, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Lillian Santmire, of Middletown.
Misty Mackey, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Nathan Mackey, of Hamilton.
