The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of November 2020.

Nov. 4

April Gamble, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Timothy Gamble, of Oak Hill.

Nov. 12

Billy Hall, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Katrina Hall, of Hamilton.

Valencia Smith, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stephen Morris, of London.

Betsy Cornele, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Cornele.

Nancy Anderson, of Huber Heights, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jody Anderson, of Miamiburg.

Crystal Lovette, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bennie Lovette, of Cincinnati.

Jeremy Reedy, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Misty Reedy, of Wellston.

Nov. 23

Leslie Cook, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Mathew Cook, of Jackson.

Jessica Northup, of Gallipolis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jason Northup, of Gallipolis.

