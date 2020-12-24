The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of November 2020.
Nov. 4
April Gamble, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Timothy Gamble, of Oak Hill.
Nov. 12
Billy Hall, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Katrina Hall, of Hamilton.
Valencia Smith, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Stephen Morris, of London.
Betsy Cornele, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jonathan Cornele.
Nancy Anderson, of Huber Heights, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jody Anderson, of Miamiburg.
Crystal Lovette, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bennie Lovette, of Cincinnati.
Jeremy Reedy, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Misty Reedy, of Wellston.
Nov. 23
Leslie Cook, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Mathew Cook, of Jackson.
Jessica Northup, of Gallipolis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jason Northup, of Gallipolis.
