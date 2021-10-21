The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Sept. 2021.

Sept. 2

Terri Cosby, of Chillicothe, was granted a divorce of marriage from Christopher Cosby, of Jackson.

Nikki Calihan, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dewey Chalihan, of Brookville, IN.

Muluebrhan Hagos, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ishimebet Ababa, of West Chester.

Seth Appiah-Kubi, of West Chester, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Agnes Mbilam, of Cincinnati.

Juan Castro, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Maria Castro, of Cincinnati.

John Moore, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Holly Moore, of Hamilton.

Sept. 3

Brandie Salas, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jeremy Salas, of Hemet, CA.

Sept. 7

Shelby Sirback, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Sirback, of Oak Hill.

Julie Violetter, of Chillicothe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Violette, of Chillicothe.

Sept. 15

Rikki Oiler, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jeremy Oiler, of Jackson.

James Plantz, of South Webster, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Letty Plantz, of Ironton.

Sept. 22

Douglas Canter, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Brenda Canter, of Wellston.

Sept. 28

Aaron Music, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charity Music, of Jackson.

