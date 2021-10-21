The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of Sept. 2021.
Sept. 2
Terri Cosby, of Chillicothe, was granted a divorce of marriage from Christopher Cosby, of Jackson.
Nikki Calihan, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dewey Chalihan, of Brookville, IN.
Muluebrhan Hagos, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Ishimebet Ababa, of West Chester.
Seth Appiah-Kubi, of West Chester, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Agnes Mbilam, of Cincinnati.
Juan Castro, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Maria Castro, of Cincinnati.
John Moore, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Holly Moore, of Hamilton.
Sept. 3
Brandie Salas, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jeremy Salas, of Hemet, CA.
Sept. 7
Shelby Sirback, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Joseph Sirback, of Oak Hill.
Julie Violetter, of Chillicothe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Robert Violette, of Chillicothe.
Sept. 15
Rikki Oiler, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Jeremy Oiler, of Jackson.
James Plantz, of South Webster, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Letty Plantz, of Ironton.
Sept. 22
Douglas Canter, of Wellston, was granted a divorce of marriage from Brenda Canter, of Wellston.
Sept. 28
Aaron Music, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Charity Music, of Jackson.
