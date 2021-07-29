The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of June 2021.

June 3

Erika McNerlin, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott McNerlin, of Jackson.

June 8

Deborah Fisher, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Andrew Fisher, Sr., of Seymour, IN.

Timothy Staten, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michelle Staten, of Jackson.

June 11

Jonathan Young, Edgewood, KY, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Young, of Cincinnati.

Joshua Williams, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sarah Heise, of Lenoir City, TN.

Kristen Combs, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brandon Combs, of Hamilton.

Rodney Goolman, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kimberly Goolman, of Franklin.

Linda Scroggin, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from William Scroggin, of Cincinnati.

Jeff Lehman, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Lehman, of Springfield.

June 16

Ronda Bennington, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Paul Bennington, of Wheelersburg.

Bradley Hale, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jami Hale, of Jackson.

Kimberly Stevens, of Coalton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bryon Stevens, of Lucasville.

Hannah Rakes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from John Rakes, of Oak Hill.

June 23

Jason Ross, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chantel Ross, of Jackson.

Penny Christian, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Trent Christian, of Oak Hill.

Sue Richards, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Bryan Richards, of Waverly.

June 28

Nathan Kinney, of Washington Courthouse, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Milissa Gubson, of Hillsboro.

Jerardo Gonzalez, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Paula Gonzalez, of Cincinnati.

Albert Chapman, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cynthia Chapman, of Dayton.

Henry Asinor, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Erica Hamler, of Cincinnati.

Ronald Jackson, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sandra Jackson, of Brooklyn, NY.

Trinetta Heath, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dwayne Walker, of Indianapolis, IN.

Sam Staples, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexandra Staples, of Hamilton.

