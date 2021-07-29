The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of June 2021.
June 3
Erika McNerlin, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Scott McNerlin, of Jackson.
June 8
Deborah Fisher, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Andrew Fisher, Sr., of Seymour, IN.
Timothy Staten, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Michelle Staten, of Jackson.
June 11
Jonathan Young, Edgewood, KY, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jennifer Young, of Cincinnati.
Joshua Williams, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sarah Heise, of Lenoir City, TN.
Kristen Combs, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Brandon Combs, of Hamilton.
Rodney Goolman, of Monroe, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kimberly Goolman, of Franklin.
Linda Scroggin, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from William Scroggin, of Cincinnati.
Jeff Lehman, of Middletown, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Christina Lehman, of Springfield.
June 16
Ronda Bennington, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Paul Bennington, of Wheelersburg.
Bradley Hale, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Jami Hale, of Jackson.
Kimberly Stevens, of Coalton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Bryon Stevens, of Lucasville.
Hannah Rakes, of Oak Hill, was granted a dissolution of marriage from John Rakes, of Oak Hill.
June 23
Jason Ross, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Chantel Ross, of Jackson.
Penny Christian, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Trent Christian, of Oak Hill.
Sue Richards, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Bryan Richards, of Waverly.
June 28
Nathan Kinney, of Washington Courthouse, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Milissa Gubson, of Hillsboro.
Jerardo Gonzalez, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Paula Gonzalez, of Cincinnati.
Albert Chapman, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cynthia Chapman, of Dayton.
Henry Asinor, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Erica Hamler, of Cincinnati.
Ronald Jackson, of Dayton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sandra Jackson, of Brooklyn, NY.
Trinetta Heath, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Dwayne Walker, of Indianapolis, IN.
Sam Staples, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Alexandra Staples, of Hamilton.
