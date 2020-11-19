The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of October 2020.
Oct. 1
- Bryan Bartels, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Cobb, of Midland, TX.
Oct. 5
Norman Harvey, of Middletown, was
- granted a dissolution of marriage from Alma Brown, of Middletown.
- Abdoul Aidara, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Teri Crawford, of Oak Park, IL.
- Jennifer Chilcoate, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Larry Chilcoate, of Fairfield.
- Traci Lewis, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Wallace Robinson, of Cincinnati.
Oct. 6
- Richard Moore, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Moore, of Beaver.
- Destiny Ratliff, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Andy Ratliff, of Oak Hill.
- Judith Comer, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Philip Comer, of Patriot.
Oct. 9
- Joshua Kirby, of Carlisle, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cecilia Kirby, of Carlisle.
- Marlaina Thomas, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Clinton Harris, of Cincinnati.
Oct. 13
Tiffany Wooldridge, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Joseph Wooldridge, of Oak H
- ill.
- Tammy Edge, of Minford, was granted a divorce of marriage from Larry Edge, of Jackson.
- John Thomas III, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sherrie Thomas, of Oak Hill.
- Jeffrey McKinney, of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kathy McKinney, of Jackson.
- Leroy Dunaway, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Florence Dunaway, of Oak Hill.
Oct. 14
- Jessica Walters, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from William Walters, of Marion.
Oct. 16
- Ramon Clark, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Renita Clark, of Cincinnati.
- Kaycee Pelfrey, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kimberly Pelfrey, of Hamilton.
Oct. 27
- Robert Elliott, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amber Mayenschien, of Jackson.
- Brittan
- y Glassburn, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tyler Glassburn, of Jackson.
- Cassandra Christian, of Gallipolis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Randal Christian, of Jackson.
- Paul Hall, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Caroly
- n Hall, of Vinton.
Oct. 30
- Michael Lockard, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Georgia Lockard, of Jackson.
- Shane Leach, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from April Leach, of Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.