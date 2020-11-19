The following have been granted a divorce or dissolution of marriage in Jackson County during the month of October 2020.

Oct. 1

  • Bryan Bartels, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Cobb, of Midland, TX.

Oct. 5

Norman Harvey, of Middletown, was

  • granted a dissolution of marriage from Alma Brown, of Middletown.
  • Abdoul Aidara, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Teri Crawford, of Oak Park, IL.
  • Jennifer Chilcoate, of Fairfield, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Larry Chilcoate, of Fairfield.
  • Traci Lewis, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Wallace Robinson, of Cincinnati.

Oct. 6

  • Richard Moore, Jr., of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Amanda Moore, of Beaver.
  • Destiny Ratliff, of Ray, was granted a divorce of marriage from Andy Ratliff, of Oak Hill.
  • Judith Comer, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Philip Comer, of Patriot.

Oct. 9

  • Joshua Kirby, of Carlisle, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Cecilia Kirby, of Carlisle.
  • Marlaina Thomas, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Clinton Harris, of Cincinnati.

Oct. 13

Tiffany Wooldridge, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Joseph Wooldridge, of Oak H

  • ill.
  • Tammy Edge, of Minford, was granted a divorce of marriage from Larry Edge, of Jackson.
  • John Thomas III, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Sherrie Thomas, of Oak Hill.
  • Jeffrey McKinney, of Athens, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kathy McKinney, of Jackson.
  • Leroy Dunaway, of Oak Hill, was granted a divorce of marriage from Florence Dunaway, of Oak Hill.

Oct. 14

  • Jessica Walters, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from William Walters, of Marion.

Oct. 16

  • Ramon Clark, of Cincinnati, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Renita Clark, of Cincinnati.
  • Kaycee Pelfrey, of Hamilton, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Kimberly Pelfrey, of Hamilton.

Oct. 27

  • Robert Elliott, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Amber Mayenschien, of Jackson.
  • Brittan
  • y Glassburn, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Tyler Glassburn, of Jackson.
  • Cassandra Christian, of Gallipolis, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Randal Christian, of Jackson.
  • Paul Hall, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from Caroly
  • n Hall, of Vinton.

Oct. 30

  • Michael Lockard, of Jackson, was granted a dissolution of marriage from Georgia Lockard, of Jackson.
  • Shane Leach, of Jackson, was granted a divorce of marriage from April Leach, of Jackson.
